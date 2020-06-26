How Bihar's social experiment came to an end

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, fo­rmer Union minister for ru­ral development and the man behind NREGA (National Ru­ral Employment Guarantee Act), has resigned from all positions in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Wi­th this, a social experiment in Bihar has come to an end.

Some background. It was March 1990. V P Singh had become Prime Minister and Devi Lal Deputy Prime Minister just a few months earlier, following the historic Janata Dal Parliamentary Party meeting in the Central Hall of Parliament, from which Cha­ndrashekhar strode away in bad grace, furious at having ...