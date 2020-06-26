JUST IN
Truth & tests

Belinda Wright on state of India's wild spaces and the impact of lockdown
Business Standard

How Bihar's social experiment came to an end

It is now a different time in Bihar. It is a different place - one in which NREGA man Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's options are very limited

Topics
Bihar government | Lalu Prasad Yadav | NREGA

Aditi Phadnis 

Aditi Phadnis

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, fo­rmer Union minister for ru­ral development and the man behind NREGA (National Ru­ral Employment Guarantee Act), has resigned from all positions in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Wi­th this, a social experiment in Bihar has come to an end.

Some background. It was March 1990. V P Singh had become Prime Minister and Devi Lal Deputy Prime Minister just a few months earlier, following the historic Janata Dal Parliamentary Party meeting in the Central Hall of Parliament, from which Cha­ndrashekhar strode away in bad grace, furious at having ...

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 23:25 IST

