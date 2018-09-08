How companies can make a more visible impact through CSR

In 2014, the Union government made it mandatory for companies with a profit of Rs 50 million or more, a turnover of Rs 10 billion or a net worth of Rs 5 billion to spend two per cent of their three-year average net profit on corporate social responsibility (CSR). For 2015-16, the ministry of corporate affairs reported a 45 per cent jump in CSR spending, from Rs 98 billion to nearly Rs 140 billion.

By now India should have seen the green shoots of such spending on the ground. The data suggest that a large portion of CSR funds has flowed into various government programmes, ...