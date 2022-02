How did balance sheets become healthier?

A rise in stock prices is synonymous with an improvement in credit quality. There has been a remarkable rise in stock prices from April 2020 onwards.

Synonymous with this is the improvement in the credit quality of Indian financial and non-financial firms. For a very long time, the economy was tormented by the “the twin balance sheet crisis”, but now things are better. How did Indian banking get better? Three elements can be identified: Banks are less important in non-financial firm financing, investment by non-financial firms is subdued, and some of the economic stress of the ...