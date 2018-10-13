How Durga Puja can do wonders for Bengal's economy

Much scope for evaluations was thrown up when, in 2017, tennis legend Leander Paes, originally from Kolkata, suggested that the grandeur of Durga Puja be marketed globally to make the event as big as the Rio Carnival.

The five-day-long cultural feast called Durga Puja is undoubtedly the biggest street festival in the world. The size of the Durga Puja economy is nearly one-third the annual budget of West Bengal, and is growing rapidly with changing characteristics — from community worship, through the worship of clubs, we have now moved to the era of sponsors’ ...