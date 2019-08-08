How fast is India growing?

The title above repeats the one for my article in this newspaper of April 9, 2015, nearly four-and-a-half years ago, written a couple of months after the Central Statistics Office (CSO) brought out estimates of national income and output based on the new 2011-12 base.

Some of the doubts and issues I raised then, along with other analysts and even the Economic Survey for 2014-15, were: The sharp upward revision of gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2013-14 to 6.9 per cent, implying a 2-percentage point acceleration in the GDP growth rate amid prevalent “policy ...