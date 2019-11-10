How govt's new AI-based system can help cos save non-compliance costs, time

Recently, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) unveiled on its website an artificial intelligence-based Compliance Monitoring System (CMS). This will enable real-time monitoring of non-compliance of certain technical provisions in the Companies Act, 2013.

The CMS has started generating e-show cause to companies and directors for non-compliance related to holding their annual general meetings and lapses in the filing of secretarial audit reports. It allows e-adjudication of certain lapses and paying penalties online, doing away with the need to visit an MCA office or go through a legal ...