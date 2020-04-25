How IPR protection can boost green innovation

Innovation has transformed the world. But what spurs innovation? Evidence shows that intellectual property rights (IPR) promote innovation by rewarding innovators. Now another transformation beckons, albeit with green technology.

International treaties related to climate change have been adopted, and national targets set, but unless there is technological advancement, it will all be in vain. What needs greater attention in tackling climate change is the unsung hero of innovation — intellectual property. On the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day 2020 today, we look at the ...