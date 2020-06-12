How many disasters will Runa bear?

Sometime ago, a conversation with Manu Gupta and Anshu Sharma, co-founders of SEEDS, the NGO that develops disaster resilience in some of the country’s most vulnerable communities, got me thinking. The last few months have once again made it amply clear that we as a country aren’t prepared for any, let alone multiple, disasters.

And without disaster-resilient civic infrastructure, how is the general populace expected to be atmanirbhar or self-reliant? I spoke with Runa Ghorai of Biramput village in West Bengal’s Medinipur district to find out. Ghorai and her family sell ...