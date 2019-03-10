How much is a pvt bank CEO worth?

The CEOs of private and foreign banks in the world’s fastest growing major economy are a sulking lot these days as India’s banking regulator is planning to downsize their remuneration.

Those who always feel these bankers earn a lot, particularly in comparison to their counterparts in government-owned banks, some of which have much larger balance sheets, are watching them with voyeuristic glee. Under India’s Banking Act, private and foreign lenders always need regulatory approval for the remuneration of whole-time directors and CEOs and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ...