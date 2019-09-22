How recent SC order brings trusts, NGOs within the ambit of RTI Act

Trusts, societies and non-government organisations, both private and public, which enjoy “substantial government financing”, would now be treated as “public authorities” under the Right to Information Act. Public authorities are likely to include bodies that run hospitals and education institutions on land given or subsidised by the government.

Legal experts and RTI activists say the decision is likely to bring them under public scrutiny through the Act. The apex court order came last week in the DAV College Trust and Management Society vs Director of Public ...