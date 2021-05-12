How social context influences human behavior

Whether in corporate or in public life, errors will occur. It is what you do after the error that can be a disaster. You may not think you have erred, but others judge you through a social context. The accused at Nuremberg did not admit to error, but the world judged them to be in grievous error.

Embarrassing failures occur in companies. Decades ago, as a cocky, first-time director, I was embarrassed to detect a significant financial misdemeanour by my subordinate, career-damaging. More importantly, it could dent my company’s reputation. Luckily for me, I intuitively sought ...