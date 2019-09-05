How the states are doing post GST

The goods and services tax (GST) completed two years recently. It has been the biggest reform of the indirect tax system in India. There were anxieties expressed initially by all the industrialised states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka that they would have major shortfalls in their revenue post the implementation of GST.

It is now time to look at the data and see which are the states that are losing and which are the states that are facing a shortfall. We have data available for 2017-18 and 2018-19. The year 2017-18 is not representative because a large amount of the ...