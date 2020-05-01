How to make scale irrelevant

Last month I had written in this column about the need to de­link scale from the marginal cost of industrial production because it is scale that has enabled China to de­s­troy manufacturing in other co­untries, notably India.

Its pursuit of scale has also devastated the environment. Specifically, I had asked “... does there, or could the­re, exist a new technology that makes scale obsolete? Or, can ‘increasing returns to scale’ be reversed so that we get ‘increasing returns to de-scaling’?” The question is therefore this: Is ...