How to ramp up global climate finance flows

From the 1992 Rio Conference to the Katowice Conference in 2018, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) witnessed a remarkable journey, with the adoption of a number of agreements, the latest being the Paris Agreement, which aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change.

Every nation was called upon to submit its nationally determined contribution (NDC), to achieve the Convention’s objectives. India’s NDC was on a “best efforts basis”, keeping in mind developmental imperatives, envisaging availability of ...