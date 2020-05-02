How to reduce India's infrastructure deficit

It is generally recognised that infrastructure investments are the most productive for inclusive growth. So, in the current difficult times, after the immediate relief measures, India should be prioritising infrastructure investments.

India runs among the largest infrastructure programmes in the world, and has invested over $1.1 trillion on it in the last decade. India is among the top three civil aviation markets in the world, with double-digit average traffic growth in the last six years. The airports at Delhi and Mumbai, from being among the worst airports in the world before being ...