How to reform fiscal deficit

We are now well into the Great Indian Slump. To reverse it, the main contours of the reforms that are required are clear. Some of them will get done.

Some won’t. That’s how it is. But here I want to reiterate something I have been saying for several years: Should the most important part of macroeconomic reform not comprise the way we look at the fiscal deficit? That is, if increased or lowered government expenditure is the main instrument of equilibrating the labour and product markets, should not such expenditure be broken into two parts? Should not one part be ...