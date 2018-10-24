The old Howrah district was considerably different from today’s Howrah.

There was a district gazetteer for Howrah in 1909 and this is what it said: “The history of Howrah, prior to the advent of European merchant adventurers, is practically unknown, and any attempt to trace it must necessarily lead along a wide and somewhat insecure track of conjecture... With an area of 510 square miles and a population of 850,514 persons, it is the smallest district in Bengal and has a less numerous population than any district in the province except Angul, Palamau, Singhum and Darjeeling... ...