Hubris syndrome & two national institutions

David Owen, former foreign secretary of the UK and founder of the Social Democratic Party, was educated as a physician and studied neurology. With this academic training, he has been a keen observer of personality disorders, especially among leaders.

He has come up with a theory called the Hubris Syndrome. It is a “disorder of the possession of power, particularly power which has been associated with overwhelming success, held for a period of years and with minimal constraint on the leader”, explains Mr Owen. The syndrome manifests itself in recklessness, lack of attention to ...