I'm staking a claim too...

Royal families the world over have claimed legitimacy to the throne as a divine right, not least in Europe where the Roman Catholic Church chose to meddle in the affairs of state by the power vested in it. The Bourbons addressed Louis XIV with the epithet ‘Sun God’. Ancient Egyptians maintained a close relationship with Ra.

The Incas believed the sun to be an ancestor. But direct kinship to the sun belonged in India, where his descendants included the good king Harishchandra, followed some generations later by Dashrath, whence starts the Ramayan. Dashrath’s son Ram was ...