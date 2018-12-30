IBC: To resolve Sec 29A, distinguish wilful defaluters from other promoters

In the course of the brief history of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“Code”), the insertion of Section 29A has been one of the most-debated amendments. Section 29A aims to eliminate the inclusion of parties, who have engaged in any misconduct.

However, the section has witnessed considerable litigation on account of the wide-sweeping ineligibility criteria, which could lead to the exclusion of a number of parties who may positively contribute to the resolution of NPAs. The amendments made on August 17, 2018, have been based on the recommendations of the Insolvency ...