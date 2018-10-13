Identifying bots

On September 28, the state of California in the United States amended its Business & Professions Code to make it mandatory for automated accounts, or bots as they are known, to declare their non-human identity. Under the new law, bots cannot pretend to be real people in order to “incentivise a purchase or sale of goods or services in a commercial transaction, or to influence a vote in an election”.

The disclosures must be “clear, conspicuous, and reasonably designed”, which means that this cannot be hidden in the depths of an end-user licence agreement. It would ...