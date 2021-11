If Hindutva = ISIS

For quite some time now, my well-rehearsed line to politely, if lazily, duck publishers who nudge me to write a book is, editors write books between jobs. I understand this can’t be said for all editors. One set of professionals to whom it applies fully, however, are politicians. Politicians write books between jobs, or when out of power.

As Salman Khurshid of the Congress has done now, giving fuel for several hours of prime time maara-maari, or what passes for debate there. This phenomenon cuts across parties. L. K. Advani spent his years in opposition writing his ...