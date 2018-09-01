If not Rahul, who?

Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in 2019 or will the Congress/Opposition lose it? Given Rahul Gandhi, there is no such ambiguity. This man is going to be the most important reason for the BJP returning to power, even if with a reduced majority. Not a day goes by without his uttering some foolishness.

In this respect at least, he resembles BJP’s Biplab Deb, the chief minister of Tripura. This may not have mattered much if the BJP hadn’t contrived to make the 2019 general election a Modi vs Rahul match. But thanks to the Congress party’s unshakeable belief ...