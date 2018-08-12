Imperative of climate change

Climate change is in crescendo. In June and July 2018 some 140 wildfires raged across California; 80 people were killed in similar wildfires in Greece; Europe has been sizzling under heat waves; unseasonal dust storms have killed over 500 in India; torrential rains in Japan and other such extreme rain events are devastating crops and homes across vast parts of the world.

All of these weather events are far beyond normal variability, called stationarity, as it followed past patterns. Now we are in the era of the unprecedented and unknown. What we know for certain is that this intensity, ...