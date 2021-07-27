Improving vaccine distribution

The government has told Parliament that, in the six-week period leading up to the middle of June, only about 7 per cent of the total vaccines delivered were done so through the private sector. This is in keeping with its own earlier data on the subject, and indicates the private sector channel is severely underperforming.

The plan is for 25 per cent of the total vaccine production to be allotted to the private sector for distribution. Thus, the private sector distribution network is only operating at about 30 per cent of expectation. It is clearly necessary for the government to revisit ...