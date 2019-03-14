In a tangle of his own making

It’s an extraordinary fall for a man listed by Forbes magazine in 2008 as the world’s sixth wealthiest person, with a net worth of $45 billion. Just over a decade later, Anil Ambani’s fortunes have dipped to $1.7 billion, placing him at 1,349th in the same list.

His elder brother, Mukesh, is ranked 13th. Ironically, the steep decline in wealth is the least of Anil’s concerns at this point of time, as he has to rustle up Rs 550 crore in the next four days to pay off Ericsson, if he has to escape a prison sentence. It is rare for a prominent industrialist (let ...