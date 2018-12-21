In defence of Shah

So we have found a new villain to hiss at, and it is Naseeruddin Shah, of all people. Shah’s crime is, of course, awful: He is worried about the direction in which this country is going. Expressing patriotic concern is, in today’s India, the surest sign that you are in fact an anti-national.

What did Shah say precisely? He said that there are parts of India where a cow’s life is worth more than a human’s. Could this possibly be true? Well, let’s see. Shah was speaking in the context of the murder of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh, a murder by a mob that the ...