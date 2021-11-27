In India crypto won't be the first case of privately issued currencies

After several years of deliberation, the government is going to table a bill on cryptocurrencies in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament. Whatever is acheives or doesn’t, we need to answer some deeper underlying questions.

Thus, how many currencies should a country have? Should the issuance of currency be a monopoly of the sovereign? If yes, why? If not, why not? Does a single currency reduce economic costs? These are only some of the questions that the world is grappling with with the advent of privately issued cryptocurrencies. Since no one knows exactly what effect ...