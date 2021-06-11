In space, on a joyride

On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin saw the world in a way that no human had seen before — from the edge of outer space, though the criteria of determining a spaceflight vary. Since then, around 570 people have spent a cumulative 77 years up there but only eight of them for recreational purposes and all between 2001 and 2009.

The first space tourist, Dennis Anthony Tito, had paid about $20 million for spending seven days, 22 hours, and four minutes in space and orbiting the Earth 128 times, after hitching a ride on Soyuz TM-32 on April 28, 2001. In 2011, Space Adventures, an American ...