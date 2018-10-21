In the mind of a stressed borrower

When a firm faces stress, the story turns on whether it is insolvent or merely illiquid. In this article, we put ourselves in the shoes of a firm facing difficulties in debt servicing. Liquidity stress, with a weak financial system, can potentially generate insolvency.

