Inadequate legislation

The Pesticides Management Bill, 2020, approved by the Cabinet for introduction in Parliament, is unlikely to live up to the expectations of stakeholders in the agro-chemicals sector despite having been drafted after prolonged deliberations over 12 years, and inputs from the parliamentary standing committee.

In a bid to shield the farmers’ interests, the Bill seems to have willy-nilly tilted the scales against the industry. To ensure speedier compensation for losses suffered by farmers due to spurious, substandard or ineffective pesticides, the Bill moots setting up a dedicated fund ...