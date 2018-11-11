Independent directors as cheer leaders

Business Standard published a story by Sucheta Dalal last week on how a director of an IL&FS subsidiary was threatened to be put in jail and was harassed for asking uncomfortable questions. In a company where 92.83 per cent shares are being held by institutions (of which LIC has 25.34 per cent and ORIX Corporation of Japan 23.54 per cent), such an incident is unimaginable.

One may argue that the incident is an aberration and this does not happen in most companies. It might be true that such incidents do not occur often. But it is not unusual that dissenting voices are suppressed in board ...