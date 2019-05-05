India: Agricultural trade powerhouse

The mentality of food scarcity is increasingly out of touch with modern India. As yields grow, the only way to prevent local price collapses is to integrate into the global economy. India’s agriculture exports are at about $40 billion a year, which is larger than (say) our exports of textiles and garments put together.

Our worldview in agriculture policy needs to shift towards a much more international orientation. Our self-image in India is that of a country with a high population and food scarcity. While that was the case many decades ago, things have changed. India has a lot ...