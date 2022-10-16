JUST IN
Everything you want to know about tokenisation
Press mute for Indian Muslims
An own goal: FIFA World Cup and human rights
Why Gen Z considers the full stop rude
KCR's countrywide reincarnation
Through a 40-year prism: India's record creditable, but not outstanding
Moonlighting: Why service companies are missing the wood for the trees
The crises we choose: Global recession, war or energy?
Global inflation: Aggressive monetary tightening is not inevitable
FDI and the ordinary Indian
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Everything you want to know about tokenisation
Business Standard

India and the industrial metaverse

The images inside the metaverse can be interactive and powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, while being connected by 5G speeds.

Topics
Metaverse | virtual reality | India

Pranjal Sharma 

Follow this columnist
Pranjal Sharma

Technology is not just evolving rapidly but also combining to create new ecosystems. The industrial metaverse as emerged as one such fascinating ecosystem. A collection of uniquely configured technologies is allowing immersive digital experiences not just for consumers but for producers too.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Metaverse

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 17:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.