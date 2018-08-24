India has an image problem: Of fanciful Five Ts and failing Three Fs

Imagine if you had never been to India and instead the news largely formed your impression of it. What would this economy of tomorrow, of elephants perennially getting ready to run and tigers perpetually about to be uncaged, look like from afar? One of the articles that might have caught your eye over the past month or so would be this from the New York Times: “Jayant Sinha is a Celtics (the basketball team for Boston) fan.

He graduated from Harvard. He worked for McKinsey…This month, he also feted and garlanded eight men who were part of a Hindu lynch mob that the authorities ...