India in elite club

India has propelled itself into an elite club of nations which has successfully demonstrated its capabilities in anti-satellite technology, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) anti-satellite missile (ASAT) shooting down a low-orbital satellite on Wednesday.

The DRDO deserves compliments for its display of technical expertise, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed as “Mission Shakti”, and the government must be applauded for its courage in giving the go-ahead for this test. Research on the closely-related anti-satellite and anti-missile ...