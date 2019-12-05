India Inc has never spoken up

Rahul Bajaj’s comments last week that India Inc is afraid to criticise the government has kicked up a storm.

The most meaningless reactions have come from the government itself, with several senior ministers accusing Mr Bajaj of weaving “fake narratives” and hurling “invectives” at the Modi government. While one said statements like this hurt national interest, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party member advised the industrialist to “wear your political affiliation on your sleeve and don’t hide behind inanities like there is atmosphere of fear and all ...