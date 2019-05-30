India Inc's 'Khan Market gang'

The "Khan Market gang" is everywhere in the past few days — in newspaper headlines, social media and in everyday conversations of just about every Indian.

The so-called liberati is, of course, hardly enjoying all the attention and would rather have a quiet corner where they can drown their sorrows after the stunning election victory of Narendra Modi threatens to make the self-appointed intelligentsia almost jobless. The ruling regime sees the gang as a minority of powerful dynastic elites who sought to control all levers of power and avenues of discourse, and were ...