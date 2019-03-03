India must embrace a proactive approach to eradicating terrorism: Expert

Beef up counter-terror capabilities In a first-ever since the 1971 Indo-Pak War, India successfully conducted night air strikes on February 26, to hit a major training facility of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan as also two terrorist camps in the PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) at Muzzafrabad and Chakhoti.

The attacks carried out by the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) Mirage 2000 aircraft using the latest Spice-2000 precision-guided munitions (PGMs) and AGM-142 (Popeye-2) missiles also indicated a paradigm shift in ...