Is south Asia any safer now, with China assessing options in region anew?

China & Pulwama aftermath The Pulwama attack on February 14 by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has tested China’s postures on the issue of terrorism.

The attack was followed by India's withdrawal of most-favoured-nation treatment to Pakistan and statements to the effect that excess water through the Indus river will be utilised within the Indian territory, instead of flowing into Pakistan. On all these three issues -- terrorist attack, MFN withdrawal and water flow -- China has been silent given its help in raising the Mujahideen forces in the 1980s against the then Soviets in ...