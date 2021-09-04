India's 200 million 'aliens'

Three diverse but serious voices have emerged over this week to bring the focus back on India’s approximately 20 crore Muslims, and how their presence plays out in national politics. We give precedence among the three to the Supreme Court of India, because an institution would outrank any individuals.

The bench of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna complained that a section of the media was so communally loading its coverage of some issues that it might give India a bad name. The reference was to the Tablighi Jamaat issue in the first wave ...