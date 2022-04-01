India's chance to offer a salve

For Sri Lanka, lurching from crisis to crisis, is a new phase of stability on the cards? Many of the problems the tiny island is facing are self-inflicted. But others, like the impact the pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine war has had on its economy, are not.

However, this much is clear: Implosions have followed whenever there have been two centres of power in government, whether in politics or in economic policy-making. The last decade is no different. Sri Lanka’s recent travails actually started in 2014-15 with an unlikely coalition of rival parties — the Left-leaning Sri ...