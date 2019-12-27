India's dark road

The past weeks have seen many Indians’ worst fears about their country come true. It was almost as if the ruling dispensation was waiting for the first sign of resistance to reveal their real plans for India’s future. Ayodhya, 370, lynchings all went by without any real murmurs of dissent.

But the NRC/CAA/NPR imbroglio struck many people, of all faiths and none, as being an assault on the very nature of Indian-ness. In some places, protests were violent -- though not as much as many other protests in the past. In most places, the protests have been peaceful. The reaction, ...