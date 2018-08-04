India's democracy: Slip-slidin' away

The Varieties of Democracy Report for 2018 (V-Dem) provides the most sweeping global examination of democracy. It covers 178 countries, crunches a large number of indicators, and adds a deep historical perspective.

This monumental study from the University of Gothenburg is rigorous, with a global team of 3,000 researchers ensuring deep local knowledge. It's also backed by the European Union and funded by a multitude of different (government and non-government) institutions and think tanks, so access to data is solid. The methodology involves classifying nations on a combination ...