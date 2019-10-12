India's mining sector needs a strong push

There are abundant investment opportunities in India’s mining sector, for both domestic and foreign investors, but the key would be how they redefine sustainability with technology and bring in long-term changes in operations. Legacy issues that plague the mining sector need to be resolved by going to the root of each issue.

India is among the few countries that are blessed with immense mineral resources. It possesses 95 minerals — including four fuel-related, 10 metallic, 23 non-metallic, and three atomic — but is still awaiting extensive exploration of its mineral ...