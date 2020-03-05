India's 'self-goal' in telecom

The government apparently cannot resolve the problems in telecommunications. Why? Because the authorities are trying to balance the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), with keeping the telecom sector healthy, while safeguarding consumer interest.

These irreconcilable differences have arisen because both the United Progressive Alliance and the National Democratic Alliance governments prosecuted unreasonable claims for 15 years, despite adverse rulings! This imagined “impossible trinity” is an entirely self-created conflation. If only the authorities focused on ...