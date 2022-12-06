India's sunshine village

The village of Modhera, with its 8,000 inhabitants, is situated on the bank of the Pushpavati river in the Mehsana district of . It is a little over a two-hour drive north of Ahmedabad. Till recently, it was famous for its iconic Sun Temple, built by the Chalukyas and dedicated to the solar deity Surya. It is now famous for being India’s first fully solarised village.