India's Ukraine destiny: A foreign policy test
Business Standard

India's Ukraine destiny: A foreign policy test

New Delhi must craft a consistent position on the war

Business Standard Editorial Comment | India Foreign Policy | Russia Ukraine Conflict

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The sparkling accolades India earned after Prime Minister Narendra Modi candidly expressed disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine last month dimmed somewhat after India abstained from a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s illegal referendums in four regions of Ukraine and calling for an unconditional withdrawal of troops from that country. India joined China, Brazil, and Gabon in choosing this path. It is unclear why India opted against voting for this unexceptionable resolution, which would have underlined its stated preference for dialogue instead of war. India has also consistently maintained that the global order is based on the UN charter, international law, and respect for territorial sovereignty. Unlike the earlier dozen-odd abstentions at the UN on the Russia-Ukraine question that were recognised as India’s need to seek strategic balance — principally the country’s dependence on Russian defence supplies — this one has also brought into question India’s global commitment to nuclear disarmament and strengthening the non-proliferation order, a position it has consistently reiterated even after the country conducted nuclear tests.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 22:01 IST

