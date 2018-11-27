India should work for a more effective G20

When Group of Twenty (G20) leaders meet in Buenos Aires at the end of November, it will mark a decade since their first meeting in Washington.

As the presidency shifts from Argentina to Japan at Buenos Aires (and, following Japan, to Saudi Arabia), it is worth asking why the G20 has survived for this long but also how to make it relevant to a dramatically changed world. In a review, I have just completed for Bruegel, the Brussels think tank, I argue that given their enhanced standing in the global economy, and to serve better their own economic interests, the G20’s emerging market ...