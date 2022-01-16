India will lead the post-Covid digital world

The pandemic has profoundly impacted the way human beings interact with each other, and this has far-reaching implications for organisations and economies. Some of these shifts have created long-term opportunities, and there are four important developments that could play to India’s advantage.

On the demand side, there has been a quantum shift, with consumers going digital at an unprecedented pace. Around 12-13 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) is currently consumed digitally, and this is set to grow further. This is an opportunity across sectors for large ...